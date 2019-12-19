Trump takes the stage at Christmas rally in Michigan as House votes to impeach

While the House voted to impeach him, President Trump took the stage in front of thousands of supporters who lined up in the bitterly cold weather for his “Merry Christmas” rally at the Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek, Michigan.

The rally is the same day that the House of Representatives debated articles of impeachment. For months, House Democrats have been pursuing an inquiry into whether Trump abused his power during a July call with Ukraine.

“By the way, it doesn’t really feel like we’re being impeached,” Trump opened. “The country is doing better than ever before. We’ve done nothing wrong.”

Trump told supporters he was there to “celebrate the miracle of Christmas, the greatness of America and the glory of God.” “Do you notice how everybody is saying Merry Christmas again?”

Trump said that Michigan has had the “best year it’s ever had” due to auto companies “expanding, thriving, coming in from Japan.” “I said, ‘Why are you allowing them to steal your car companies? Why are you allowing them to come in from China?'” Trump recounted from a previous speech in front of Michigan lawmakers.

Trump touted the USMCA trade deal, which is expected to pass the House Thursday as a replacement to NAFTA. “We had tremendous trade barriers with Canada, a tax on dairy products… nobody talked about it.”

Trump blamed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D.-Calif., for the deal’s delay. “The deal has been sitting with Nancy Pelosi for a long time. She had a lot of pressure from manufacturing farm areas.”

“The Democrats try to take credit for this deal and that’s okay, whatever it takes,” Trump added.

Two protesters rose a sign in the stands with a sign reading “Don the Con you’re fired,” to echoing boos and “USA” chants throughout the arena. “There’s a slob, a real slob. She’ll get hell when she gets back home with mom,” Trump chimed in.

He pivoted back to trade with China. “China’s paying us billions and billions of dollars a year. They never gave us ten cents,” he said, adding that he was leaving many of the 25 percent tariffs, allowing for billions in subsidies to farmers.