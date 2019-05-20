Trump takes shot at John McCain over Affordable Care Act repeal attempt at rally

President Trump once again took a shot at John McCain during a rally in Pennsylvania on Monday night.

During a discussion on healthcare, Trump brought up his failed attempt to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, also referred to Obamacare, before renewing his ongoing criticism of the late former Senator.

“The fake news doesn’t want to say it. We will always protect pre-existing conditions, very important. By the way, we got rid of the individual mandate, the worst part of Obamacare and we almost had it repealed and replaced but we had one man that after campaigning for eight years, he decided to go thumbs down at two o’clock in the morning,” Trump said.

“That’s all right, but we’ll end up, we’ll end up with even better because we have plans that are even better than that.”

The comment was seemingly in reference to former Sen. McCain, R-Ariz., who famously voted against the repeal in 2017 giving it a thumbs down.

This isn’t the first time Trump has been critical of McCain after his death.

During a speech in Ohio this past March Trump tore into McCain’s legacy and in an unusual remark, took credit for the late senator’s state funeral in Washington last year.

“I endorsed him at his request, gave him the kind of funeral he wanted, which as president of the United States I had to approve,” Trump said. “I don’t care, but I didn’t get a thank you.”

“I never liked him much,” Trump said. “I really probably never will.”

Trump’s feud with McCain dates back to well before he was elected president.

In 2015, after McCain had said Trump’s platform had “fired up the crazies,” Trump mocked McCain’s imprisonment in the Vietnam War, saying: “I like people that weren’t captured.”

The two continued to be at odds until McCain’s death from brain cancer last August.

Fox News’ Andrew O’Reilly contributed to this report.