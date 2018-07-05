Trump takes fight to bitter rival Jon Tester's home turf in Montana rally

President Trump was holding a major rally in Montana Thursday night as part of his effort to oust Sen. Jon Tester, one of his most bitter political opponents.

Speaking at the Four Seasons Arena in Great Falls, Trump said “it’s time to retire” the red-state Democrat. He also took another dig at California Rep. Maxine Waters, whom he called “the new leader” of the Democratic party.

Tester outraged the White House after he released disputed accusations that derailed the nomination of White House physician Ronny Jackson to be Veteran Affairs secretary earlier this year, leading Trump to demand Tester’s resignation.

Trump was in Montana supporting State Auditor Matt Rosendale, who recently won the state’s Senate GOP primary and will face off against Tester in November. Polls show that Tester holds about a seven-point lead over Rosendale, even though Trump carried Montana by more than 20 points in 2016.

Before Trump spoke, Rosendale praised Trump for being a “voice for the unborn” and promised to support pro-life causes if elected — particularly notable comments given expectations that Trump will soon nominate a conservative justice to the Supreme Court.

Tester’s seat is one of a handful that Republicans are hoping to flip as they hold onto a narrow majority in the Senate.

WATCH: JUST HOW VULNERABLE IS TESTER IN NOVEMBER?

Donald Trump Jr. kicked off the Tester tongue-lashing early on in the evening, before his father took the stage.

Calling the Democrat “two-faced Tester,” Trump Jr. touted his own love of hunting before drawing a pointed contrast with the long-serving Montana Democrat.

“Jon Tester … only started buying hunting tags when the GOP called him out for not being a hunter,” Trump Jr. said to cheers.

Waters’ more vocal calls for public pushback against Trump officials has riled up her base of supporters, although the Democratic leadership has pushed back. “If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them! And you tell them that they are not welcome, anymore, anywhere,” Waters said last month.

Tester took out humorous ads this week in Montana papers in advance of Trump’s visit, highlighting more than a dozen bills signed by President Trump that Tester had sponsored.

But Trump Jr. rejected Tester’s apparent effort to appeal to pro-Trump voters in the deep-red state, saying the Montana Democrat had failed to support the White House on key issues like tax reform and illegal immigration.