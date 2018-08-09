Trump supporters will 'provoke violence' when he leaves office, professor says

A women’s studies professor predicts President Trump’s supporters, whom she calls “overt racists,” will “provoke violence” when Trump leaves the Oval Office – even if it is after two terms.

Julie Novkov, chair of the political science department at the State University of New York at Albany, concludes in a recent article for New Political Science that Trump supporters having political power is “dangerous.”

She defines core Trump supporters as overt racists who view immigrants, blacks, Muslims, and Jews as “enemies of the American state” and are “particularly inclined to embrace propaganda.”

I believe that Trumpers – the core supporters Trump has bound to himself through his consistent and persistent messaging – will not accept as legitimate any means through which he departs from the presidency. – Julie Novkov

The public university professor argues there are no good options for the country with Trump supporters in power.

“At best it might shift some areas of the country back to the political configuration common in some areas of the American south in the 1920s,” she wrote, “when gaudy populist racism vied with conservative, racist legitimation projects for hegemony entirely within the Democratic Party.”

The alternative, Novkov argues, is that Trumpers “could provoke violence and place the nation in the position of having to engage in its violent suppression.”

Whether it is impeachment, resignation, failure to win re-election, or death, Novkov believes Trump supporters will riot when he leaves office.

“I believe that Trumpers – the core supporters Trump has bound to himself through his consistent and persistent messaging – will not accept as legitimate any means through which he departs from the presidency,” Novkov wrote. “Can the Trumpers can be reincorporated into a democratic republic as engaged political actors who accept the fundamental premises of democratic governance?”

She argued that even if Trump finishes a second term as president, “they will vociferously demand that he be permitted a third term,” adding that if their response is violent, “state violence will be necessary in response to maintain order.”

This fall, the anti-Trump professor is set to teach American Federalism and a public law graduate course at the New York-based public university, according to CampusReform.org.

Novkov did not respond to request for comment.