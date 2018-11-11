Trump, speaking at Armistice Day event outside Paris, honors fallen soldiers

At a rain-soaked and chilly observance of Armistice Day at the Suresnes American Cemetery outside Paris on Sunday, President Trump praised the “American and French patriots” of World War I, in a speech that sharply contrasted with the political tone of an earlier address by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Joined by senior military officials, members of Congress, and dozens of other world leaders, Trump began by introducing several veterans and noting that it was Veterans’ Day in America.

“Exactly 100 years ago today, on November 11, 1918, World War I came to an end,” Trump said. “Thank God.”

He urged Americans to remember the tens of thousands of Americans killed and wounded in the “grizzly horrors” of the war, including the “legendary Marines” known as the “Devil Dogs” buried in the graves surrounding him.

“Devil Dogs — John Kelly knows that name very well, right John?” Trump said, looking toward his chief of staff, who served as a general in the Marine Corps.

Trump also presented a flag to American Battle Monuments Commission (ABMC) head Maj. Gen. William M. Matz, Jr., “as a symbol of our nation’s gratitude” to the agency for “memorializing our fallen heroes.”

Just minutes earlier, Macron had endorsed globalism in remarks that seemed targeted directly at other European leaders and Trump, who has proudly described himself as a nationalist who embraces an “America First” approach.

“Patriotism is the exact opposite of nationalism,” Macron said. “Nationalism is a betrayal of patriotism.”

WATCH: TRUMP EMBRACES ‘NATIONALIST’ LABEL, SAYS GLOBALISM HURTS U.S. ON TRADE, IMMIGRATION

He added: “In saying ‘Our interests first, whatever happens to the others,’ you erase the most precious thing a nation can have, that which makes it live, that which causes it to be great and that which is most important: Its moral values.

“I know there are old demons which are coming back to the surface,” Macron continued. ” They are ready to wreak chaos and death. History sometimes threatens to take its sinister course once again.”

British Prime Minister Theresa May, another target of Macron’s remarks amid the dividing European Union and Brexit, was not in attendance on Sunday.

May, who visited France last week to commemorate the end of World War I, opted to attend a separate war memorial service in London. Thousands of people marched to central London’s Cenotaph war monument, where members of the royal family and other top British officials had placed wreaths.

Chinese President Xi also was not at Sunday’s ceremonies.

There were signs earlier in the weekend that the relationship between Macron and Trump has become frayed. On Saturday at the Élysée Palace, Trump seemed ill at-ease near Macron, who at one point patted Trump on the thigh without reciprocation.

At rallies and speeches throughout the year, Trump has said the U.S. — by encouraging goods and services to be made domestically, insisting that European allies contribute more funding to their own national defense, and blocking illegal immigration — can achieve greater prosperity.

WATCH: TRUMP TELLS NATO THE U.S. ISN’T THE WORLD’S PIGGY BANK

He has also sharply disputed arguments from Democrats that his support of nationalism emboldens white nationalists, saying those insinuations are themselves “racist” mischaracterizations of the concept of nationalism in international relationss.

Meanwhile, according to multiple reports, French police detained three female members of the feminist activist group Femen for what they called “sexual exhibition” during the day’s events.

One topless woman intercepted Trump’s motorcade on the Champs-Elysees avenue, strutting onto the road and yelling “fake peacemaker” as the president’s heavily-armored limousine and Secret Service SUVs passed quickly.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he didn’t speak at length with Trump at the Paris events because they wanted to avoid interrupting the planned ceremonies, the Russian state-backed television network RT reported, but the two leaders plan to meet at the Group of 20 summit in Argentina later in the month.

Putin and Trump arrived separately at Sunday’s events in separate motorocades, unlike several other world leaders who rode together. White House officials cited security considerations for Trump’s travel arrangements.

Putin separately backed a plan by Macron to form a European army to “strengthen the multipolar nature of the world,” according to RT.