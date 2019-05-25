Trump 'smiled' when North Korea called Biden 'low IQ,' suggests critical editorial was a 'signal'

President Trump expressed his confidence in North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Saturday, indicating that the strongman’s rogue nation may have tried to send him a “signal” with a new editorial critical of former Vice President Joe Biden.

“I have confidence that Chairman Kim will keep his promise to me, & also smiled when he called Swampman Joe [Biden] a low IQ individual, & worse. Perhaps that’s sending me a signal?” he tweeted on Saturday.

He was referring to an editorial, published on Tuesday, that lobbed a series of insults at Biden, the 2020 contender leading in the race to challenge Trump for the presidency. The editorial, posted by the Korean Central News Agency, called Biden “self-praising” and suggested it was laughable for Biden to consider himself the most popular presidential candidate.

NORTH KOREA DEMANDS THE RETURN OF SEIZED CARGO SHIP

“He is self-praising himself as being the most popular presidential candidate. This is enough to make a cat laugh,” the piece read.

Trump’s tweet came at a time when National Security Adviser John Bolton has been unequivocal in saying that recent North Korean missile launches violated U.N. Security Council resolutions. “U.N. Security Council resolutions prohibit North Korea from firing any ballistic missiles,” he said. “In terms of violating U.N. Security Council resolutions, there is no doubt about that.”

Kim and Trump met during a historic summit in 2018, following an aggressive pressure campaign at the beginning of Trump’s presidency. Another summit in February ended with Trump walking away after North Korea demanded the U.S. lift all of its sanctions on it,

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News’ Adam Shaw and Bradford Betz contributed to this report.