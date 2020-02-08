Trump slams 'very insubordinate' Vindman, day after ouster from White House

President Trump on Saturday ripped into Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who testified in the House impeachment inquiry and was fired by the National Security Council on Friday.

“Fake News @CNN & MSDNC [MSNBC] keep talking about ‘Lt. Col.’ Vindman as though I should think only how wonderful he was,” Trump tweeted. “Actually, I don’t know him, never spoke to him, or met him (I don’t believe!) but, he was very insubordinate, reported contents of my ‘perfect’ calls incorrectly, & was given a horrendous report by his superior, the man he reported to, who publicly stated that Vindman had problems with judgement, adhering to the chain of command and leaking information.”

TRUMP OUSTS KEY IMPEACHMENT FIGURES SONDLAND, VINDMAN DAYS AFTER SENATE ACQUITTAL

“In other words, ‘OUT,'” he added.

Vindman was fired Friday and escorted from the White House grounds, just two days after Trump was acquitted by the Senate on two articles impeachment over his conduct in regard to Ukraine.

Vindman was an important witness for Democrats during the House impeachment inquiry. He raised concerns over Trump’s July 25, 2019 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which he pressed Kiev to launch an investigation concerning presidential candidate Joe Biden’s family.

On Saturday, Vindman’s attorney shot back, calling the allegations made by Trump “false.”

“The President this morning made a series of obviously false statements concerning Lieutenant Colonel Vindman; they conflict with the clear personnel record and the entirety of the impeachment record of which the President is well aware,” Ambassador David Pressman, counsel to Vindman, said in a statement.

“While the most powerful man in the world continues his campaign of intimidation, while too many entrusted with political office continue to remain silent, Lieutenant Colonel Vindman continues his service to our country as a decorated, active duty member of our military,” the statement said.

Vindman was reportedly planning to leave his post at the end of the month. But instead, he was fired — the same day as E.U. Ambassador Gordon Sondland, who also testified in the hearings, was recalled from his position.

With Sondland and Vindman out, eight of the 12 officials who testified publicly during the impeachment hearings have left their roles, been fired or reassigned.

A senior administration official also told Fox News that Vindman’s twin brother, Lt. Col. Yevgeny Vindman, has also left the National Security Council. Yevgeny Vindman was assigned to the office that vetted publications such as former national security adviser John Bolton’s book — though he has said he was not involved in the vetting of the Bolton manuscript.

Trump, when asked about Vindman on Friday, told reporters that he was “not happy with him.”

“You think I’m supposed to be happy with him? I’m not,” Trump said, adding that a decision would be made soon.

Fox News’ John Roberts, Brooke Singman and The Associated Press contributed to this report.