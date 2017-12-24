President Trump tweeted Sunday that FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe allegedly used his official agency email account to “promote” his wife’s failed 2015 attempt to win, as a Democrat, a Virginia state Senate seat.

The tweet signals more of the president’s fury over McCabe’s wife’s campaign also getting donations from the PAC of Clinton political ally Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe.

“.@FoxNews-FBI’s Andrew McCabe, “in addition to his wife getting all of this money from M (Clinton Puppet), he was using, allegedly, his FBI Official Email Account to promote her campaign. You obviously cannot do this. These were the people who were investigating Hillary Clinton,” apparently after watching Fox News’s “Fox & Friends.”

Trump has long been critical of the FBI and McCabe, who participated in the agency’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of private email servers while secretary of state. And he has increased his criticism since McCabe announced this weekend that he would retire in 2018.

“FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is racing the clock to retire with full benefits. 90 days to go?!!” Trump tweeted Saturday.

He also tweeted earlier in the day: “How can FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, the man in charge, along with leakin’ James Comey, of the Phony Hillary Clinton investigation (including her 33,000 illegally deleted emails) be given $700,000 for wife’s campaign by Clinton Puppets during investigation?”

McCabe’s wife, Jill McCabe, received roughly $675,000 from McAuliffe’s PAC Common Good VA and the Virginia Democratic Party, according to FactCheck.org. The group also reports McCabe was at the time running the FBI’s Washington, D.C., bureau that was assisting with the Clinton email probe and that he didn’t become deputy director until after his wife lost her bid.

The Justice Department’s Inspector General’s Office is reportedly probing McCabe’s role in the Clinton email investigation.