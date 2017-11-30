Trump slams ‘failing’ New York Times for acting as a ‘lobbyist’ for Democrats on Senate GOP tax plan

President Trump says the “massive” tax plan rolled out by Republicans is a “winner,” and slammed the New York Times as a “lobbyist” for the Democrats and opponents of the bill.

“The Failing @nytimes, the pipe organ for the Democrat Party, has become a virtual lobbyist for them with regard to our massive Tax Cut Bill. They are wrong so often that now I know we have a winner!” Trump tweeted early Thursday morning.

The president’s tweet was a double-whammy — reigniting his distaste for ‘fake news’ in the mainstream media by criticizing the Gray Lady’s editorial decisions, and slamming the Democrats for not working together to push tax reform.

MEDIA TWIST TAX PLAN STUDIES TO CLAIM IT HAMMERS MIDDLE CLASS

Throughout the day Wednesday, The New York Times Editorial Board posted via Twitter: “urge the Senate to reject a tax bill that hurts the middle class & the nation’s fiscal health. #thetaxbillhurts.”

The New York Times Opinion Twitter feed sent out a series of messages, encouraging voters to contact Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Ky.; Sens. John McCain and Jeff Flake, R-Ariz.; Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska and Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn. to ask them to oppose the bill in Wednesday’s vote.

“The Failing @nytimes has totally gone against the Social Media Guidelines that they installed to preserve some credibility after many of their biased reporters went Rogue! @foxandfriends” Trump tweeted Thursday morning.

Despite their efforts, the Senate Republican tax plan advanced on a 52-48 party line vote, allowing senators to begin debate on the sweeping legislation.