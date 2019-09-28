Trump slams Democrats, whistleblower over 'witch hunt' impeachment inquiry: 'Others ended in ashes!'

President Trump launched a social media broadside Saturday against House Democrats‘ impeachment inquiry, calling it the “single greatest scam in the history of American politics.”

“How do you impeach a President who has created the greatest Economy in the history of our Country, entirely rebuilt our Military into the most powerful it has ever been, Cut Record Taxes & Regulations, fixed the VA & gotten Choice for our Vets (after 45 years), & so much more?” he asked.

The president specifically attacked the complaint by an intelligence community whistleblower, who accused Trump of “using the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country in the 2020 U.S. election.” Democrats, following the whistleblower’s lead, have accused Trump of threatening to withhold military aid to Ukraine in a July 25 call unless the Eastern European country’s newly elected president, Volodymyr Zelensky, agreed to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, his son Hunter, and their business dealings there.

“The Whistleblower’s complaint is completely different and at odds from my actual conversation with the new President of Ukraine. The so-called ‘Whistleblower’ knew practically NOTHING in that those ridiculous charges were far more dramatic & wrong,” said Trump.

A memorandum of the Trump-Zelensky call was made public Wednesday. It shows that while Trump sought an investigation into the Biden family for corruption, the president did not explicitly leverage military aid.

Trump again defended his call on Saturday, saying: “The conversation with the new and very good Ukraine President, who told the Fake News, at the United Nations, that HE WAS NOT PRESSURED BY ME IN ANY WAY, SHAPE, OR FORM, should by and of itself bring an end to the new and most recent Witch Hunt. Others ended in ashes!”

While meeting with Trump on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York this week, Zelensky told reporters that “nobody pushed me” during the call with Trump.

Trump also attacked House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., accusing him of “fraudulently and illegally inserted his made up & twisted words into my call with the Ukrainian President to make it look like I did something very wrong. He then boldly read those words to Congress and millions of people, defaming & libeling me.”

The president then repeated his claim that Schiff “must resign from Congress!”

In a video message earlier Saturday evening, Trump said that Democrats were “trying to stop me because I am fighting for you!”

“The Democrats want to take away your guns, they want to take away your health care, they want to take away your vote, they want to take away your freedom, they want to take away your judges, they want to take away everything,” Trump said.

“We can never let this happen. We’re fighting to drain the swamp and that’s exactly what I’m doing, and you see why we have to do it, because our country is at stake like never before,” he continued.

“It’s all very simple. They’re trying to stop me because I’m fighting for you, and I’ll never let that happen,” the president concluded.

On Saturday morning, Trump sent a series of tweets using all capital letters, saying: “Presidential Harassment!”, “Make America Great Again!” and “Keep America Great!”

He also called out several Democrats by name and said they were the “Do Nothing Democrat Savages.”

“Can you imagine if these Do Nothing Democrat Savages, people like [Jerry] Nadler, [Adam] Schiff, AOC [Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] Plus 3, and many more, had a Republican Party who would have done to Obama what the Do Nothings are doing to me,” Trump said. “Oh well, maybe next time!”

The initial whistleblower complaint was forwarded to Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire on Aug. 26, who testified before the House Intelligence Committee on Thursday. Maguire said the complaint alleged serious wrongdoing by the president but that it was not his role to judge whether the allegations were credible or not.

On Friday, the Democratic chairs of three House committees subpoenaed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for documents related to Ukraine that they say pertain to the inquiry.

Schiff, Foreign Affairs chairman Eliot Engel, D-N.Y.; and Oversight chairman Elijah Cummings, D-Md., said in a letter they would consider the State Department’s refusal to comply by Oct. 4 as “evidence of obstruction.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.