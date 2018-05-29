Trump slams Democrats, 'MS-13-lover' Nancy Pelosi in Nashville campaign rally

President Trump slammed Democratic leaders at a Tennessee rally Tuesday night, labeling former Gov. Phil Bredesen, a Democrat in the running to replace retiring Sen. Bob Corker, as an “absolute total tool of Chuck Schumer and, of course, the MS-13 lover Nancy Pelosi.”

Trump, who defended labeling members of the MS-13 gang as “animals,” hit the House minority leader for taking exception with the classification. “We are all God’s children,” Pelosi argued in response last week.

The president’s fiery comments, in front of a large crowd Tuesday at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, were made to boost GOP Senate hopeful Marsha Blackburn.

Trump did not mention the earlier cancellation of Roseanne Barr’s television show.

Blackburn, a Republican congresswoman, is vying for her party’s nomination to replace retiring Corker, a Republican. Blackburn and Bredesen are expected to face off in a general election that is considered a toss-up by Fox News.

“They’re more interested in taking care of criminals than they are in taking care of you,” Trump said of Democrats as the crowd booed. The president said Bredesen, whom he claimed he had never even heard of, “donated a lot of money to the campaigns of Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.”

“You have to get out,” to vote, Trump said. “We need Marsha Blackburn to win. And it’s going to be a very special time. Together we are taking back our country. We are returning the power back to our great American patriots.”

The campaign in Tennessee is among several races crucial to Trump’s plans to maintain control of the Senate, where Republicans have a two-seat majority.

Trump won Tennessee with more than 60 percent of the vote in the 2016 presidential election.

“This November, this is the state were America’s comeback will continue full speed ahead,” the president said.

Primaries are scheduled for Aug. 2.

Fox News’ Kaitlyn Schallhorn and Adam Shaw contributed to this report.