Trump was reacting to quotes attributed to Bannon in an upcoming book, in which Bannon called Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting in Trump Tower with Russian officials “treasonous.”

“Steve Bannon has nothing to do with me or my Presidency. When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind. Steve was a staffer who worked for me after I had already won the nomination by defeating seventeen candidates, often described as the most talented field ever assembled in the Republican party,” Trump said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.