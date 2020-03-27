Trump signs memo to force GM to make ventilators after stalled talks

President Trump said Friday that he had directed Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar to require General Motors to begin making ventilators under the Defense Production Act to combat the coronavirus pandemic after negotiations with the automaker had stalled.

“Our negotiations with GM regarding its ability to supply ventilators have been productive, but out fight against the virus is too great to allow the give-and-take of the contracting process to continue to run its normal course,” Trump said in a statement, adding: “GM was wasting time.”

Experts say the U.S. is hundreds of thousands of breathing machines short of what it likely will need to treat a rapidly rising number of COVID-19 patients. New York, Michigan, Louisiana and the state of Washington have been singled out as virus hot spots in the U.S.

The announcement came hours after Trump lashed out at GM and its CEO, Mary Barra, in a series of tweets.

“As usual with ‘this’ General Motors, things just never seem to work out. They said they were going to give us 40,000 much needed Ventilators, ‘very quickly’. Now they are saying it will only be 6000, in late April, and they want top dollar,” he wrote.

“General Motors MUST immediately open their stupidly abandoned Lordstown plant in Ohio, or some other plant, and START MAKING VENTILATORS, NOW!!!!!! FORD, GET GOING ON VENTILATORS, FAST!!!!!!” he tweeted.

GM sold the Lordstown plant to a company that wants to make electric commercial vehicles.

He criticized Barra, saying: “Always a mess with Mary B.”

The tweets were an apparent response to a New York Times report that a $1 billion deal between the White House and the company was called off. The contract would have allowed the production of 80,000 ventilators.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

GM announced Friday it was partnering with Ventec Life Systems to build VOCSN critical care ventilators at the automaker’s 2.6 million-square-foot Kokomo, Ind. manufacturing facility. It said the company was scheduled to deliver the first ventilators next month with a capacity of 10,000 per month.

”GM is in the position to help build more ventilators because of the remarkable performance of GM and Ventec’s global supply base,” Barra said in a statement. “Our joint teams have moved mountains to find real solutions to save lives and fight the pandemic.”

Fox Business’ Matthew Kazin contributed to this report.