Trump signs bill to end partial government shutdown

President Trump on Friday signed a short-term spending bill to re-open the government, ending the longest partial federal government shutdown in U.S. history. Trump signed the stop-gap spending bill just hours after the measure passed the Senate and House, respectively.

Despite an end to the 35-day partial government shutdown, Trump on Friday night felt the need to defend the move, insisting that he had not caved on his sought-after funding for border security.

The deal for a short-term spending bill, which would keep the government open for three weeks until Feb. 15, was agreed upon to help those affected by the partial shutdown, the president said in a tweet.

“I wish people would read or listen to my words on the Border Wall,” Trump tweeted. “This was in no way a concession. It was taking care of millions of people who were getting badly hurt by the Shutdown with the understanding that in 21 days, if no deal is done, it’s off to the races!”

Trump came to an agreement with Democrats to support a measure to re-open the government and separately negotiate a plan for border security. The deal does not include funding for a wall or barrier along the border, but Trump said he was confident negotiations would continue to come to an agreement on wall funding.

After the deal was announced, the president was criticized by some for appearing to have given in to Democrats.

Commentator Ann Coulter tweeted: “Good news for George Herbert Walker Bush: As of today, he is no longer the biggest wimp ever to serve as President of the United States.”

The New York Daily News also posted a copy of their front page planned for Saturday on Twitter, which depicts Trump along with the words “CAVE MAN.”

By Friday evening, both the Senate and the House of Representatives passed the short-term spending bill, sending it to the president’s desk to sign.

The government ran out of funding on Dec. 22, amid a border security debate between the White House and congressional Democrats. The president requested $5.7 billion in funding for border security and construction of a steel barrier or concrete wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, but Democrats vowed to block any spending package that included any sort of funding for the wall.

During his announcement, Trump made reference to his previous threats to declare a national emergency to secure the border, calling it a “very powerful weapon,” and noted that if no deal was reached to fund border security and construction of a wall before Feb. 15, the next date the government’s funding would run out, he would use his presidential powers to declare an emergency.

“Walls should not be controversial,” he said. “As commander-in-chief, my highest priority is the defense of our great country.”

