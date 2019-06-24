Trump 'should not be worried' by polls because Dems are 'nowhere near mainstream America:' John Sununu

Former Republican White House Chief of Staff John Sununu said pollsters must rebuild their data metrics across the board if they hope to obtain more accurate polling in future elections — and predicted President Trump has nothing to worry about despite some recent results.

Sununu appeared on “America’s Newsroom” Monday, and host Sandra Smith cited a Fox News poll showing Biden out in front of Trump by 10 points. She then asked what Trump can do turn the tide, and Sununu replied by attacking the validity of the polls.

“Just continue to be presidential,” he said. “And with all due respect to all the polls that are out there, they’ve got to reform their process.”

Sununu said voters are fed up with pollsters and will usually avoid giving them information, or will purposely give a false answer out of spite. He also urged the industry to reform its current model to gain a more accurate understanding of America’s pulse.

“There are folks who deliberately don’t answer their phones when they’re called,” Sununu said.

“There are folks who give wrong answers to the pollsters, and this is becoming more and more of a problem in the polling process,” he said. “Until we get six months away from the election, none of the polls even hint at what is going on in the public.”

“[Trump] should not be worried. Look, the far left path that the Democratic party has become is nowhere near mainstream America. And it is mainstream America that elects presidents.”

The former New Hampshire governor also referred to the 2020 Democratic debates as a “circus” earlier in the interview and said Joe Biden is the candidate with the most to lose in the early stages. He also accused the entire Democratic field of shamelessly pandering for votes.

“The circus will begin this week with the two debates,” he said. “The Democratic [cadidates] are having their two debates. Joe Biden really is the one that has the most to lose in these two debates. He’s got to demonstrate that he’s all there. He’s got to demonstrate that he knows how to speak to the new Democratic Party. And he probably has to demonstrate that he can out-pander the other gang of panderers.”