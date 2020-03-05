Trump set to take stage at Fox News Town Hall as once-oversized Democratic primary field takes shape

President Trump was set to take the take the stage at the Fox News Town Hall in Scranton, Pa., at 6:30 p.m. ET., as the Democratic presidential field winnowed down to the rivals he has dubbed “Sleepy Joe” Biden and “Crazy Bernie” Sanders.

Hours earlier, Trump took his trademarked parting shots at ex-candidates Elizabeth Warren and Mike Bloomberg, whom Trump likened to an incompetent, undersized Darth Vader-style character from the 1987 parody “Spaceballs.” (Bloomberg had earlier compared Trump to Vader with a video from the movie “Star Wars.”)

“Elizabeth ‘Pocahontas’ Warren, who was going nowhere except into Mini Mike’s head, just dropped out of the Democrat Primary…THREE DAYS TOO LATE,” Trump wrote, referring to Warren’s previous claims of Native American ancestry. “She cost Crazy Bernie, at least, Massachusetts, Minnesota and Texas. Probably cost him the nomination! Came in third in Mass.”

The Fox News Town Hall was Trump’s first town hall of the campaign season. It offered the president the opportunity to discuss not only the upcoming election, but also his administration’s response to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the threatening statements directed at the Supreme Court on Wednesday by Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and his recent efforts to cut funding to sanctuary cities that protect illegal immigrants.

Speaking to Fox News’ “Hannity” on Wednesday night, Trump said he had a “hunch” that coronavirus’ mortality rate has been overstated, and that “hundreds of thousands of people” ultimately overcome the virus simply by “sitting around and going to work.” That statement has been widely misreported as implying that people with the virus should go to work.

The president also told Hannity that Schumer’s actions were a “disgrace,” after Schumer vowed that Supreme Court Associate Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh “will pay the price” for their “awful decisions.”

Schumer was also rebuked by Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, left-wing law professor Laurence Tribe, the American Bar Association, and others. On Thursday, Schumer acknowledged he should have used different language, and insisted he was referring only to a “political” price.

“Schumer did it outside on the streets in front of a rough crowd,” Trump told anchor Sean Hannity. “It was a disgrace to the Supreme Court and to the U.S. Senate.”

Fox News Channel will present an encore presentation of the Trump Town Hall at 11 p.m. ET. It was to be Trump’s first discussion with anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum since interviews in June 2018 and April 2017.