Trump sends letter to Pelosi pledging to go ahead with State of the Union address

President Trump sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Wednesday pledging to continue on with the State of the Union address, saying there were “no security concerns” surrounding the event.

“I look forward to seeing you on the evening on January 29th in the Chamber of the House of Representatives. It would be so very sad for our Country if the State of the Union were not delivered on time, on schedule, and very importantly, on location!” Trump said in the letter.

