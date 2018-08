President Trump said White House counsel Don McGahn will be departing in the fall after the vote on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

“White House Counsel Don McGahn will be leaving his position in the fall, shortly after the confirmation (hopefully) of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the United States Supreme Court. I have worked with Don for a long time and truly appreciate his service!” Trump said in a tweet.

