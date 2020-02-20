Trump says Roger Stone has 'very good chance of exoneration' in Las Vegas

President Trump blasted Roger Stone’s treatment by the criminal justice system, the Justice Department and the jury forewoman in the GOP operative’s trial Thursday in a blistering address in front of an audience in Las Vegas, saying Stone has a “very good chance of exoneration.”

His remarks, part of his Hope for Prisoners commencement address, came hours after a federal judge sentenced Stone to over three years in prison.

“Roger Stone has a very good chance of exoneration in my opinion,” Trump told the crowd of ex-convicts who recently had completed a career training program and would soon reintegrate into society.

Trump also claimed Stone was “never” involved in his 2016 campaign for the presidency. “I think long before I announced, he did a little consulting work or something,” the president said.

Trump said that Stone, though “definitely a character,” was a “very good person,” and that the jury in his sentencing had been tainted by an anti-Trump activist. “These people know more about bad juries than anyone else, the sheriff, the mayor. You’re my experts okay?” he told the room of previously incarcerated people. He said the jury forewoman “started going a little wild, was very happy,” when Roger Stone was determined to be guilty, and it was believed she had a social media account full of anti-Trump posts which she did not disclose to the courts.

Justice Department prosecutors initially had sought a sentence of up to nine years for Stone; the department later called for a lesser sentence. U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson on Thursday also said the initial recommendation was excessive. Her sentence of 40 months in prison was considerably less than that — yet far more than the probation sought by his defense.

Trump announced to the crowd that he would be considering the program’s founder, John Ponder, for a full pardon. Ponder, an ex-convict himself, started the program 11 years ago and Trump said he had a “feeling” Ponder would get the full pardon.

Trump talked about previous pardons he had issued, adding that he “loves” finding those treated unfairly by the criminal justice system and offering them pardons.

“When I learned about the case of Alice Johnson, it was clear to me that there were injustices in our sentencing laws that caused people who made small mistakes to pay a huge price,” Trump said. Alice Johnson was great-grandmother who had been in jail for more than 20 years, serving a life sentence for non-violent drug charges. Johnson walked free in June after Trump commuted her sentence.

During his pardoning spree this week, Trump granted clemency not only to political figures like ex-Illinois Gov. Rod Blagovich and ex-NYPD police commissioner Bernard Kerik but also incarcerated people like the three recommended by Johnson who walked free Tuesday.

“We have thousands of people in prison like Alice Johnson,” Trump said. “ I love finding those people, the thousands of people in prison who shouldn’t be there.”

Trump told the crowd of 29 graduates “the best part of your life is just beginning.”

“You’re going to be so successful you’re going to say, ‘I’m going to be more successful than Trump,’ and I’m going to be happy about it,” Trump told the room of former convicts.

“Today we declare that you are made by God for a great and noble purpose. You are valued members of our American family and we are determined to help you succeed,” the president said.

