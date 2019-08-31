Trump says personal assistant was ‘drinking’ when she made 'hurtful' comments

President Trump on Friday expressed disappointment over what he described as the “unfortunate” departure this week of his personal assistant Madeleine Westerhout over “hurtful” comments she made to reporters at a recent off-the-record gathering, saying Westerhout explained to him she was “drinking” at the time.

TRUMP’S PERSONAL ASSISTANT LEAVES WHITE HOUSE

“She told me she was very upset,” Trump told reporters before boarding Marine One. “She was very down. She said she was drinking.”

On Thursday, it was reported that Westerhout abruptly left her job after it was determined she shared private information about the president and his family with reporters near Bedminster, N.J., where Trump was on vacation.

According to Trump, “She was with reporters and everything she said was off the record.”

But some of her comments made their way back to the White House.

“I think the press was very dishonest,” he said. “Because it was supposed to be off the record.”

The president didn’t cite what Westerhout said – but said her comments were a “little bit hurtful.”

“You don’t say things like she said,” she said.

According to Politico, Westerhout shared intimate details about the president’s family – including about daughters Ivanka and Tiffany — during the dinner with reporters

“Tiffany is great,” Trump said Friday, in response to those reports. “I love Tiffany.”

Westerhout served as a gatekeeper to the president, having a desk outside the Oval Office. Trump said: “She’s a very good person. I always thought she did a good job.”

“The whole thing was very unfortunate,” he said.

Westerhout, a former Republican National Committee staffer, joined the Trump team during the 2016 campaign.

Fox News’ Louis Casiano contributed to this report.