Trump says North Korea's Kim Jong Un could be invited to the US if joint summit goes well

President Trump said Thursday he would consider inviting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to the United States if their June 12 summit goes well.

Trump, who was holding a joint White House press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, was asked about the possibility of Kim coming to the U.S.

Trump said, “The answer is yes to the second part of your question. Certainly if it goes well. And I think it will be well-received. I think he would look at it very favorably. I think that could happen.”

