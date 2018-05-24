Trump says North Korea summit still ‘possible’ after pullout, but warns US military ‘ready if necessary’

President Trump, just minutes after pulling out of a highly anticipated summit with North Korea, said Thursday that the U.S. will continue its “maximum pressure campaign” and warned the military is “ready if necessary” — but made clear that a summit could still go forward if Kim Jong Un is willing to engage constructively.

“Our military, which is by far the most powerful anywhere in the world … is ready if necessary,” Trump said Thursday.

“Likewise, I’ve spoken with South Korea and Japan, and they are not only ready should foolish or reckless acts be taken by North Korea, but they’re willing to shoulder much of the costs associated by operations if such an unfortunate situation is forced upon us,” he added.

The president said that the “very strong sanctions” and the “maximum pressure campaign will continue.”

However, the president clearly left open the possibility of the scheduled summit to take place, despite his letter to Kim Jong Un canceling talks following threats of nuclear action from the rogue regime.

“Hopefully everything is going to work out well with North Korea. A lot of things can happen, including the fact—it’s possible the existing summit could take place, or a summit at a later date,” Trump said. “Nobody should be anxious. We have to get it right.”