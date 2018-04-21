Trump says New York Times stories trying to 'destroy' Cohen

President Trump attacked the New York Times and its “third rate” reporter Maggie Haberman for stories that he said attempted to “destroy” his personal lawyer Michael Cohen by suggesting he will betray the president to avoid prison.

“The New York Times and a third-rate reporter named Maggie Haberman, known as a Crooked H flunkie who I don’t speak to and have nothing to do with, are going out of their way to destroy Michael Cohen and his relationship with me in the hope that he will ‘flip,’ ” Trump said in one of three tweets on Saturday.

Cohen, who for months been in the focus of national attention for allegedly paying porn star Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about the alleged affair with Trump, is now the subject of a federal investigation.

His New York office and hotel were raided by FBI agents earlier this month, in a case referred to federal prosecutors by special counsel Robert Mueller, investigating whether the 2016 Trump presidential campaign colluded with Russia.

The Cohen investigation as sparked speculation and news story by The Times and others about whether the case is connected to Trump or the 2016 campaign.

“They use non-existent “sources” and a drunk/drugged up loser who hates Michael, a fine person with a wonderful family,” Trump said in the other tweet Saturday about The Times’ reporting.

He continued: “Michael is a businessman for his own account/lawyer who I have always liked & respected. Most people will flip if the Government lets them out of trouble, even if it means lying or making up stories. Sorry, I don’t see Michael doing that despite the horrible Witch Hunt and the dishonest media!”