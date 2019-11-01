Trump says 'New York can never be great again' under Cuomo, de Blasio

President Trump on Friday detailed his reasons for claiming his primary residence as Florida rather than New York— partially blaming Democratic politicians for unfavorable conditions in the Empire State.

“I love New York, but New York can never be great again under the current leadership of Governor Andrew Cuomo (the brother of Fredo), or Mayor Bill DeBlasio [sic],” Trump tweeted, reiterating the “Fredo” moniker he bestowed over the summer on CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, the governor’s younger brother.

On Thursday, Trump announced he would make Florida his primary place of residence and called out the treatment he had received while paying “millions of dollars” in taxes in New York. “Few have been treated worse,” he said. Trump built much of his real estate empire in New York but has also spent time at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

In his Friday tweets, Trump reiterated his concerns about taxes, but also cited high energy costs and said New York City was becoming “dirty & unsafe again.” He also accused Cuomo of “weaponiz[ing] the prosecutors to do his dirty work (and to keep him out of jams) …” without citing specific evidence.

“Taxes and energy costs are way too high, Upstate is being allowed to die as other nearby states frack & drill for Gold (oil) while reducing taxes & creating jobs by the thousands,” he added.

“[O]ur great police are being disrespected, even with water dumped on them, because a Mayor and Governor just don’t ‘have their backs.’ New York’s Finest must be cherished, respected and loved,” the president went on.

“Too many prople [sic] are leaving our special New York,” Trump concluded. “Great leaders would work with a President and Federal Government that wants our wonerful [sic] City and State to flourish and thrive. I Love New York!”

In July, Trump specifically called out de Blasio for not doing enough to defend New York City police officers from abuse and harassment. De Blasio responded by claiming that Trump would not “be welcome back in New York City” after his time as president. De Blasio also argued that Trump, a Queens native who has built his real estate empire in the Big Apple, didn’t “understand the city.

Cuomo responded to Trump’s residence change Thursday night by tweeting: “Good riddance… He’s all yours, Florida.”

Trump is expected to attend a mixed martial arts fight Saturday night at Madison Square Garden, a few days after he was booed loudly at a World Series game in Washington D.C. The president is expected to spend the night at Trump Tower and will still be in town when the New York City Marathon begins Sunday, potentially adding to traffic woes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.