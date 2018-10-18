Trump says it ‘certainly looks’ like activist Jamal Khashoggi is dead

President Trump on Thursday said it “certainly looks” like missing activist and writer Jamal Khashoggi is dead. Khashoggi’s whereabouts were unknown after he entered the Saudi Consulate in Turkey earlier this month.

The president didn’t elaborate on where his conclusion came from however he said the consequences for Saudi Arabia “will have to be very severe” if they are ultimately found responsible in Khashoggi’s death.

Khashoggi, who had written critically of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for The Washington Post, disappeared two weeks ago during a visit to the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul. Turkish officials said the feared he was killed and dismembered inside the consulate.

The Saudis have called the allegations “baseless.” During a meeting with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo earlier this week, Saudi leaders — including King Salman and the crown prince — “strongly denied any knowledge of what took place in their consulate in Istanbul,” Pompeo said.

Trump’s remarks come after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced on Twitter that he would not be attending a conference in Saudi Arabia later this month.

“Just met with @realDonaldTrump and @SecPompeo and we have decided, I will not be participating in the Future Investment Initiative summit in Saudi Arabia,” Mnuchin tweeted.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.