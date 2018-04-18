Trump says he'll 'respectfully leave' Kim Jong Un summit if talks are 'not fruitful'

President Trump told reporters Wednesday he would not hesitate to walk out of a planned summit meeting with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un “if I think it’s a meeting that is not going to be fruitful.”

“I hope to have a very successful meeting,” Trump said at a joint news conference alongside Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. “If we don’t think it’s going to be successful, we won’t have it. If I think it’s a meeting that is not going to be fruitful, we’re not going to go. If the meeting when I’m there is not fruitful, I will respectfully leave the meeting.”

The president spoke one day after it was revealed that CIA Director Mike Pompeo had met with Kim over Easter weekend in an effort to lay the groundwork for the prospective meeting with the American president, which Trump has said could take place by early June.

Trump said that he planned to discuss the denuclearization of North Korea when he meets with Kim, vowing: “we will not repeat the mistakes of previous administrations [and] our campaign of maximum pressure will continue until North Korea denuclearizes.”

Abe sounded a cautious note in his opening statement, warning Trump that “just because North Korea is responding to dialogue, there should be no reward.

“Maximum pressure [on Pyongyang] should be maintained,” Abe added.

This is a developing story; check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.