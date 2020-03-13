Trump says he will ‘most likely’ be tested for coronavirus ‘fairly soon’

President Trump said Friday he will “most likely” be tested for coronavirus “fairly soon,” after having been in contact with several individuals who have self-quarantined, or tested positive for the virus.

He made the comments during a Rose Garden press conference where he declared a national emergency over the coronavirus outbreak and announced partnerships with major U.S. companies to expand testing capabilities.

Trump’s announcement Friday also comes amid conflicting reports over whether another person who came in contact with Trump in recent days—Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro—tested positive.

The president, decisively, told reporters that he does not have any symptoms of coronavirus, or COVID-19.

On Friday, Bolsonaro’s son Eduardo told Fox News his father tested negative for coronavirus, contradicting earlier reports that the South American leader had tested positive.

Reports out of Brazil had initially indicated Bolsonaro had tested positive, and his son appeared to confirm this to Fox News earlier Friday, adding that further testing was being done to confirm the diagnosis and the second set of testing was expected later in the day. However, in a subsequent appearance on “America’s Newsroom,” Eduardo denied his father had ever tested positive.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Host Sandra Smith asked Bolsonaro if he could confirm his father had first tested positive for the virus and what had happened in between then.

“I don’t have this information,” he replied. “The information I have is the results that just came up telling that he is negative for coronavirus. I never listened that it was positive in the first exam. This is something that I don’t know. But, uh, everything’s good now.”

Bolsonaro then told Smith, to his knowledge, this was his first test for the virus.

BRAZILIAN OFFICIAL WHO MET WITH TRUMP TESTS POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS

“I have to get more information about what is going on because together with Bolsonaro, there were other guys, other people in the same team that went to the U.S. So, we are also waiting for the exams about the other guys.”

He denied his father was showing any symptoms. “He is okay,” he confirmed.

The confusion surrounding the results came just days after Bolsonaro met with Trump at the U.S. leader’s Florida home, Mar-a-Lago.

Bolsonaro had been tested after one of his deputies, who was also in attendance at the Florida resort, was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Fabio Wajngarten, the communications secretary for the 64-year-old Brazilian leader who had traveled to Miami for the meeting as well, showed flu-like symptoms and tested positive for the virus early Wednesday.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The developments also came after Peter Dutton, Australia’s minister for home affairs, tested positive after traveling back from Washington D.C., where he met Attorney General William Barr and Ivanka Trump.

Fox News’ Chris Irvine contributed to this report.