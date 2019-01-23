Trump says he will give State of the Union after shutdown is over

President Trump announced on Twitter late Wednesday that he will deliver a “great” a State of the Union address after the partial government shutdown is over, ending a tense day in Washington where Republicans criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for blocking the president from giving the speech.

Pelosi told Trump that the House won’t approve a resolution allowing him to come until the government reopens.

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, a close Trump ally, said Pelosi’s action “sets a new low for American politics.” He called Pelosi’s decision “absurd, petty and shameful,” adding: “The judgment of history will not be kind.”

Trump said he is not going to look for an alternative venue due to the long tradition of the speech.

“There is no venue that can compete with the history, tradition and importance of the House Chamber,” he tweeted. “I look forward to giving a “great” State of the Union Address in the near future!”

