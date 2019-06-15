Trump says he was briefed on Navy sightings of UFOs; 'Do I believe it? Not particularly'

President Trump said he’s been briefed by Navy pilots regarding sightings of unidentified flying objects, but remained skeptical of the existence of UFOs.

George Stephanopoulos of ABC News raised the issue during an interview with Trump released Saturday.

“I was struck in the last few couple of weeks, we’re reading more and more reports of Navy pilots seeing lots and lots of UFOs,” Stephanopoulos said to a smiling Trump. “Have you been briefed on that? What do you make of it?”

“I want them to think whatever they think,” Trump replied, referring to the Navy pilots. “I did have one very brief meeting on it. But people are saying they’re seeing UFOs. Do I believe it? Not particularly.”

The Navy recently announced it would update guidelines for how its pilots report “unidentified aircraft” in response to reports of strange sightings. Navy strike group pilots reported seeing strange objects flying above 30,000 feet at hypersonic speeds with no visible engine or infrared exhaust fumes, according to the New York Times.

The new protocol doesn’t mean Navy officials believe in UFOs, but “rather that the strange sightings warrant an investigation and need to be formally documented.”

Asked if he knew if there were evidence of extraterrestrial life, Trump said “I think our great pilots would know. And some of them see things a little bit different from the past. We’re watching, and you’ll be the first to know.”