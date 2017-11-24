Trump says he passed on being TIME’s ‘Person of the Year’

In a tweet on Friday, President Trump claimed he “took a pass” on being TIME Magazine’s 2017 “Person of the Year” after the publication reportedly called and said they’d “probably” offer him the spot.

“Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named “Man (Person) of the Year,” like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photoshoot,” Trump said in the tweet. “I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!”

Trump was awarded the title last year after he won the 2016 presidential election.

The magazine’s managing editor, Nancy Gibbs, said last year that the choice of Trump was “straightforward.”

In 2015, Trump made the short-list for the award but it was instead offered to German Chancellor Angela Merkel. At the time, Trump said in a tweet that he had predicted he wouldn’t win and referred to Merkel as the “person who is ruining Germany.”

TIME recently defined its “Person of the Year” as “a person (or people) who has had the most influence over the news in the last 12 months.”

TIME has not yet released who they are awarding the title to this year. The official announcement will be made on Dec. 6, the publication said.

A request for comment to TIME by Fox News wasn’t immediately returned.

While the magazine’s editors make the final choice, they reportedly take into consideration the opinions of their readers and let them vote, TIME said.

According to their posted results as of Friday night, Mohammed bin Salman, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, was leading the pack, followed by Trump, “The Dreamers” and “#MeToo.”