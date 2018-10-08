Trump says he likes Taylor Swift 'about 25 percent less' after Marsha Blackburn dig

President Trump on Monday revealed he likes Taylor Swift’s music “about 25 percent less” now that she’s come out against Republican Senate candidate Marsha Blackburn in Tennessee.

Trump, speaking to reporters outside the White House, said Blackburn — for whom he campaigned last week in Johnson City — is a “tremendous woman,” despite the pop star’s latest rebuke of her political views.

TAYLOR SWIFT BASHES BLACKBURN IN FAVOR OF TENNESSEE DEMS, BREAKING POLITICAL SILENCE

“I’m sure Taylor Swift has nothing or doesn’t know anything about her,” Trump said of the 28-year-old singer. “Let’s say that I like Taylor’s music about 25 percent less now, OK?”

Swift broke her oft-criticized political silence on Sunday night, bashing Blackburn in an Instagram post to her 112 million followers.

“As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn,” Swift wrote. “Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me.”

Swift said the congresswoman “voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape. She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples. She also believes they should not have the right to marry.”

“These are not MY Tennessee values,” the “Fearless” singer wrote online, before concluding she’ll be voting for Democrat Phil Bredesen for the Senate, and also for Rep. Jim Cooper, a Democrat who’s running for re-election.

Blackburn’s campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment. A recent Fox News Poll found Blackburn was ahead of Bredesen 48 percent-43 percent, which was inside the poll’s margin of error.