Trump says he feels GOP ‘electricity’ in Ohio, at first of 3 election-eve rallies

President Trump, appearing at an election-eve rally in Ohio, argued Monday that Republican voters are energized heading into Tuesday’s vote, saying he hasn’t felt such “electricity” since he was elected president in 2016.

“There is something going on,” Trump said. “There is an electricity like people have not seen since a date: 2016 November.”

On the day before America votes, the president is hopscotching to rallies in three battleground states — in Ohio, Indiana and Missouri – as Democrats aim to win back control of Congress.

In Ohio, Trump campaigned for a slate of Republicans, including state Attorney General Mike DeWine in the Ohio governor’s race against Democrat Richard Cordray, as well as Republican Jim Renacci in his bid to unseat Democrat Sen. Sherrod Brown. Trump won the state with 52 percent of the vote in 2016 but Fox News Power Rankings lists the Senate contest as “likely Democrat.”

Later Monday, the president flies to Fort Wayne, Indiana, where he is hoping to give Republican Mike Braun an assist to defeat incumbent Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly.

In a late-night rally in Missouri, the president is lending a hand to Josh Hawley in his campaign to beat incumbent Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill.

The Fox News Power Rankings lists both Indiana and Missouri as “tossup” races.

2018 MIDTERM CAMPAIGN PROJECTED TO TOP $5B IN SPENDING, BREAKING RECORDS

After a day of campaigning, Trump isn’t scheduled to return to White House until after 1 a.m.

Before leaving Washington on Monday, the president hopped on a “telephone town hall” with supporters and said flatly, “We have to win tomorrow. We have to have a good victory tomorrow.”

After listing off accomplishments of his presidency like pushing through tax cuts, the president said, “It’s all fragile. Everything I told you about – it can be undone and changed by the Democrats if they get in.”

“Whatever you can do to assure victory tomorrow, get out and vote,” Trump said. “Get your family. Get your friends. Get everybody to get out and vote. It’s so important.”

The president started his day with tweets in support – or in opposition — to candidates in high-profile races.

In the Michigan Senate race, Trump tweeted: “.@DebbieStabenow voted against Tax Cuts, great Healthcare, Supreme Court Justices and all of the many things the people of Michigan wanted and need. She is an automatic far left vote, controlled by her bosses. John James can be a truly great Senator!”

As for the Florida gubernatorial race, Trump tweeted: “If @AndrewGillum did the same job with Florida that he has done in Tallahassee as Mayor, the State will be a crime ridden, overtaxed mess. @RonDeSantisFL will be a great Governor. VOTE!!!!!!”

In the Missouri Senate race, Trump tweeted: “No matter what she says, Senator Claire McCaskill will always vote against us and the Great State of Missouri! Vote for Josh Hawley – he will be a great Senator!”

In Florida’s Senate race, Trump tweeted: “REMEMBER FLORIDA: I have been President of the United States for almost two years. During that time Senator Bill Nelson didn’t call me once. Rick Scott called constantly requesting dollars plus for Florida. Did a GREAT job on hurricanes. VOTE SCOTT!”