Trump says he did not know about $130G payment from Michael Cohen to Stormy Daniels

President Trump said Thursday that he did not know about the $130,000 payment made by his attorney Michael Cohen to adult film star Stormy Daniels in the weeks leading up to the 2016 presidential election.

Aboard Air Force One, the president was asked whether he was aware of the payment that was allegedly made to keep Daniels from sharing her story in the days before the voters hit the polls.

“No,” Trump said.

When asked why Cohen made the payment, Trump added: “You have to ask Michael Cohen—Michael’s my attorney.”

The president also said that he did not know where Cohen got the $130,000 to pay Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford.

Last week, the White House said that the president did not believe the claims made by Daniels in her “60 Minutes” interview were “accurate,” and blasted her for being “inconsistent.”

“The president doesn’t believe any of the claims Ms. Daniels made in the interview last night were accurate,” Deputy White House Press Secretary Raj Shah said last week. “The president has strongly, clearly and consistently denied these claims. The only one who’s been inconsistent is the one making the claims.”

Daniels last month claimed she had a one-time, unprotected sexual encounter with the president. But in January, she had denied any type of romantic or sexual affair.

“I recently became aware that certain news outlets are alleging that I had a sexual and/or romantic affair with Donald Trump many, many, many years ago,” the statement signed by Daniels read. “I am stating with complete clarity that this is absolutely false. My involvement with Donald Trump was limited to a few public appearances and nothing more. When I met Donald Trump, he was gracious, professional and a complete gentleman to me and EVERYONE in my presence.”

Also last week, a federal judge in Los Angeles denied Daniels’ motion seeking to depose the president and Cohen over the payment.

At issue is whether the non-disclosure agreement that was signed by Daniels—but not by Trump—is valid.

Daniels also filed a defamation suit against Cohen last week, following a cease-and-desist letter sent by Cohen’s attorney, directing her to refrain from any further “false and defamatory” statements about Cohen following her tell-all “60 Minutes” interview.

