Trump says daughter Ivanka would be 'dynamite' choice for UN ambassador to replace Nikki Haley

President Trump on Tuesday said his daughter Ivanka would be a “dynamite” choice to replace outgoing United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, who announced her resignation earlier in the day.

“There’s nothing to do with nepotism but the people that know, know that Ivanka would be dynamite,” Trump said to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House just before a trip to Iowa. “But I’d be accused of nepotism. I think Ivanka would be incredible. I’d be accused of nepotism, even though I’m not sure there’s anybody more competent in the world.”

The president added that former deputy national security adviser Dina Powell is “certainly a person I would consider” for the post, and said “we have actually many names. … Nikki is going to help us with the choice. I’ve heard a lot of names.”

Trump also called Kavanaugh’s appointment a “victory for the people” and criticized “paid protesters” for “screaming” at senators during his confirmation process.

He said rapper Kanye West, along with Jim Brown, will indeed be coming to the White House and called West a “terrific” and “smart” guy” who understands the progress his administration has made for African-Americans.

Trump said Tuesday that he’ll name a successor for Haley in the next few weeks, amid widespread speculation over who could fill her shoes.

Haley surprised staff and lawmakers alike with her abrupt resignation announcement, saying it’s time to step aside though she’ll stay through the end of the year. Speaking alongside Haley in the Oval Office, the president did not give any hints to who would replace Haley at the U.N., but added there “are a number of people who would like to do it.”

Trump said he will most likely choose Haley’s successor “in the next two or three weeks – maybe sooner.”

One name already being floated as a possible replacement for Haley is U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell.

Grenell spent eight years serving as a U.S. spokesman and political appointee to the United Nations under the George W. Bush administration — making him the longest-serving U.N. appointee in history. From that role, he is known to be close with Trump’s National Security Adviser John Bolton, a former U.N. ambassador.

Along with Grenell, Ivanka, and Powell, other names being floated to replace Haley include U.S. Ambassador to Russia Jon Hunstman and Acting Under Secretary for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs Heather Nauert.

