Trump rips into Obama for ‘lies,’ amid dueling campaign rallies

President Trump on Friday tore into former President Barack Obama amid a day of dueling rallies and verbal sparring, accusing his predecessor of telling “lies” while in the White House

“Lie after lie,” Trump said in West Virginia, as he rallied for GOP Senate candidate Patrick Morrisey and other Republicans. “Broken promise after broken promise. That’s what he did.”

Added Trump, “Unlike President Obama, we live by a different motto. It’s called promises made, promises kept.”

Trump told the crowd that he listened to Obama’s earlier speech in Florida because “I was in the plane and I had nothing else to do.”

“I heard him talk about telling the truth. …And yet 28 times he said you can keep your doctor if you like your doctor, you can keep your plan if you like your plan. They were all lies,” Trump said.

Trump was in West Virginia ahead of the midterms to campaign for the state’s Republicans, including Attorney General Patrick Morrisey in his challenge to incumbent Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin. Fox News ranks the race as “lean Democrat.” Later Friday, Trump is scheduled to campaign in Indiana.

Earlier Friday, Obama flew to Miami to campaign for incumbent Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson and gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum. Obama is scheduled to travel to Atlanta to campaign for gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and other Democrats on Friday night.

The Fox News Senate and Gubernatorial Power Rankings lists both Florida races as “tossup” contests. In the Senate race, Nelson is being challenged by Republican Gov. Rick Scott. Republican Rep. Ron DeSantis is running against Gillum in the governor’s race.

In his remarks, Obama said “the character of our country is on the ballot,” and he took aim at the Trump administration.

“In the closing weeks of this election we have seen repeated attempts to divide us with rhetoric designed to make us angry and make us fearful,” Obama said. “It’s designed to exploit our history of racial and ethnic and religious division that pits us against one another.”

Obama took credit for the improving economy under Trump, saying, “Where do you think that started?”

He also referenced the Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe, and the indictments of former Trump associates for an assortment of crimes.

“They promised to take on corruption,” Trump said. “Instead, they have racked up enough indictments to field a football team. You know, I didn’t have anybody in my administration get indicted.”

Speaking during his rally in West Virginia, Trump warned Republicans that it’s a real possibility that Democrats win back control of the House

“It could happen,” Trump said. “It could happen.”

Trump told the crowd to support Morrisey over Manchin – a moderate Democrat – because “Joe will never vote for us.” Speaking of Manchin, Trump said, “He was all for Hillary Clinton.”

Fox News’ Jennifer Bowman contributed to this report.