Trump renders verdict on Democratic debate: 'BORING!'

President Trump kicked off his tweeting during Wednesday’s Democratic presidential debate with a one-word verdict on the night: “BORING!”

The commander-in-chief didn’t have anything further to add until he later swiped at NBC News and MSNBC for technical difficulties that marred part of the debate program.

The first half of the debate focused on the candidates’ economic goals, plans for America’s health care system, the environment, and proposals on how to fix the immigration crisis at the southern border.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., considered to be one of the leaders for the nomination, stole the spotlight on two occasions as she spoke about her health care plans and her views on abortion.

Moderator Lestor Holt asked which of the candidates would sacrifice their own private insurance to institute a government-based plan, and only she and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, D-N.Y., raised their hands.

Warren defended her position by deeming health care a “human right” and accusing detractors of failing to fight for their constituents. She also said she agrees with Sen. Bernie Sanders’, I-Vt., “Medicare-for-all” plan.

“I’m with Bernie on Medicare-for-all and let me tell you why,” she said. “I spent a big chunk of my life studying why families go broke and one of the number-one reasons is the cost of health care. Medical bills.”

“There are a lot of politicians who say, oh, it’s just not possible, we just can’t do it, we have a lot of political reasons for this. What they’re really telling you is they just won’t fight for it. Well, health care is a basic human right and I will fight for basic human rights.”