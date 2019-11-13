Trump releases video responding to impeachment hearing: Dems 'trying to stop me because I'm fighting for you'

Congressional Democrats are trying to take away America’s political voice, gun rights, health care, and freedom by targeting President Trump and attempting to remove him from office, the commander-in-chief said Wednesday in a video filmed outside the White House.

In a 30-second video response to impeachment hearings being held on Capitol Hill Wednesday, Trump called the inquiry the “greatest scam” in American history and accused Democratic lawmakers of having ulterior motives.

“What’s going on now is the single greatest scam in the history of American politics,” Trump said. “The Democrats want to take away your guns. They want to take away your health care. They want to take away your vote, they want to take away your freedom, they want to take away your judges.”

ADAM SCHIFF TO JIM JORDAN: ‘I DON’T KNOW THE IDENTITY OF THE WHISTLEBLOWER’

The White House will continue to drain the swamp and will not be deterred by attempts to derail their agenda, the president added.

More from Media

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“They want to take away everything. We can never let this happen. We’re fighting to drain the swamp, and that’s exactly what I’m doing,” he continued.

“And you see why we have to do it — because our country is at stake, like never before,” Trump added. “It’s all very simple. They’re trying to stop me because I’m fighting for you. And I’ll never let that happen.”