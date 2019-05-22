Trump rejects Pelosi allegations of ‘cover-up’ in fiery Rose Garden statement, after infrastructure meeting with Dem leaders cut short

President Trump on Wednesday demanded Democrats end what he called their “phony investigations” before he’ll negotiate with them on issues like infrastructure, as he delivered a fiery statement from the Rose Garden after a meeting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer was cut short.

The president railed against the various congressional probes during his solo appearance, and rejected Pelosi’s allegations moments earlier of a “cover-up.”

“So I just wanted to let you know that I walked into the room and I told Sen. Schumer, Speaker Pelosi, I want to do infrastructure,” Trump told reporters. “I want to do it more than you want to do it. I would be really good at that. That’s what I do. But you know what? You can’t do it under these circumstances. So get these phony investigations over with.”

Earlier in the day, Pelosi told reporters “we believe that the president of the United States is engaged in a cover-up—a cover-up.”

“Instead of walking in happily into a meeting, I walk in to look at people that have just said that I was doing a cover up,” Trump said. “I don’t do cover-ups.”

Trump, who stood at a podium displaying a sign that said “no collusion, no obstruction,” also lashed out at media for their coverage of the Russia probe.

“This whole thing was a takedown attempt at the president of the United States, and honestly you ought to be ashamed of yourselves for the way you reported so dishonestly,” he said.

Last month, Schumer and Pelosi said Trump had agreed to support a $2 trillion infrastructure spending package. But, at the time, they said no decisions on how to pay for the plan. The president – a real estate developer before he was elected president – has long sought to strike a big infrastructure deal, but has faced some resistance from conservatives in his party over concerns about the country’s rising debt.

But questions have remained over whether Pelosi and Schumer can strike deal with Trump on infrastructure, even as congressional Democrats ramp up investigations of the president and subpoena members of his administration in the wake of the release of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia report.