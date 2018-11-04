Trump rallies for GOP candidates in Georgia, Tennessee ahead of midterms

President Trump is bringing his final get-out-the-vote drive to Georgia and Tennessee Sunday with the hope of putting GOP candidates for governor and senator over the top.

Trump is campaigning for Georgia gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp in Macon before traveling on to Chattanooga, Tenn., to hold an evening rally on behalf of Republican Senate candidate Marsha Blackburn.

Kemp, Georgia’s secretary of state, is locked in a close race against Democrat Stacey Abrams, who could become the first black woman to serve as a U.S. governor. Fox News has rated the race as a “toss-up.”

The president arrived in Georgia the same day Kemp’s office announced it was investigating the state’s Democratic Party for “possible cyber crimes” related to an alleged attempted hack on state voting infrastructure. In a statement, the secretary of state’s office said the FBI and Department of Homeland Security had been notified about what it called a “failed attempt to hack the state’s voter registration system.”

The Georgia Democratic Party has called the claims “scurrilous” and “100 percent false.”

“This political stunt from Kemp just days before the election is yet another example of why he cannot be trusted and should not be overseeing an election in which he is also a candidate for governor,” the Georgia Democratic Party’s executive director, Rebecca DeHart, said in a statement.

Kemp previously has said he would not recuse himself from his office if the contest with Abrams goes to a recount, even though he would be overseeing that process.

In Tennessee, Blackburn is hoping to keep retiring Sen. Bob Corker’s seat in Republican hands. A Fox News poll released last week showed her with a nine-point lead over Democratic former Gov. Phil Bredesen.

Fox News’ Gregg Re and The Associated Press contributed to this report.