Trump rails against associates who spoke to Mueller, calls claims ‘total bull—t’

President Trump lashed out Friday at certain associates who spoke to Special Counsel Robert Mueller as part of his Russia investigation — calling some of the claims made about him in the report “total bull—t.”

“Statements are made about me by certain people in the Crazy Mueller Report, in itself written by 18 Angry Democrat Trump Haters, which are fabricated & totally untrue. Watch out for people that take so-called “notes,” when the notes never existed until needed,” he tweeted.

HOUSE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE ISSUES SUBPOENA FOR ‘COMPLETE AND UNREDACTED’ MUELLER REPORT

“Because I never agreed to testify, it was not necessary for me to respond to statements made in the ‘Report’ about me, some of which are total bull—t & only given to make the other person look good (or me to look bad).”

Mueller’s report dropped on Thursday and while it found no evidence of collusion and did not conclude that a crime was committed on the question of obstruction of justice, it contained a number of embarrassing details for the White House that were considered as part of the obstruction inquiry.

In particular, the report outlines how Trump told then-White House Counsel Don McGahn to inform the acting attorney general that Mueller should be removed in June 2017 — a demand McGahn ignored. Trump also allegedly questioned McGahn’s habit of taking notes and making memos for the record, a sign that his tweets were likely aimed in part at the former counsel.

TRUMP CAMPAIGN GOES ON POST-MUELLER ATTACK AGAINST ‘OBAMA-ERA DOJ AND FBI,’ WARNS ‘JUSTICE WILL BE SERVED’

“Why do you take notes? Lawyers don’t take notes. I never had a lawyer who took notes,” Trump said, according to Mueller’s report. The special counsel said McGahn responded that he keeps notes “because he is a ‘real lawyer’ and explained that notes create a record and are not a bad thing.”

These notes appear to have angered Trump, but also allowed Mueller to conclude that McGahn was a credible witness “with no motive to lie or exaggerate given the position he held in the White House.”

Trump on Friday also tweeted that the investigation was “an Illegally Started Hoax that never should have happened” but he left the sentence unfinished in a tweet and had not followed up hours later.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The angry tweetstorm was a contrast to Trump’s reaction Thursday, where he said he was “having a good day” and repeating his mantra of “no collusion, no obstruction.” However, he added that he intended to “get to the bottom of these things,” hinting at calls for the origins of the two-year investigation to be reviewed.

“This should never happen to another president again, this hoax, it should never happen to another president again,” he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.