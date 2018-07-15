Trump-Putin summit inspires beer called 'Let's Settle This Like Adults'

Whether the upcoming Helsinki summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin accomplishes anything remains to be seen.

But a small Finnish craft brewery is hoping that the meeting helps sell beer.

RPS Brewing has issued a limited-edition lager depicting cartoon versions of the two leaders on its label, and called “Let’s Settle This Like Adults.”

A catchphrase at the bottom of the label says, “Making Lager Great Again.”

The beer has been in high demand since it hit shelves nationwide a few days ago. The whole 10,000-bottle lot sold out.

Samples have also been delivered to the U.S. and Russian embassies in Helsinki.

CEO Samuli Huuhtanen told the Associated Press on Saturday that “a couple of good beers can help any negotiations,” especially if followed by a visit to a Finnish sauna.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.