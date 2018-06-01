Trump-Putin summit in the works, report says

A possible summit between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly in the works.

Trying to organize the meeting between the two world leaders “has been an ongoing project” for Jon Huntsman, the U.S. ambassador to Russia, a senior administration official told the The Wall Street Journal on Friday. The ambassador has reportedly been in the nation’s capital working on it.

“This has been an ongoing project of Ambassador Huntsman, stretching back months, of getting a formal meeting between Putin and Trump,” the official told the outlet.

The potential meeting is reportedly at a preliminary point, as neither a date nor a location have yet to be determined. If the sit down happens, it would be the third time the leaders had met.

The news comes on the heels of Trump’s announcement Friday afternoon that his highly anticipated summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is back on for June 12.

“We’ll be meeting on June 12 in Singapore,” Trump told reporters following his lengthy meeting with a top official from the hermit kingdom.

Trump said his visit with North Korean official Kim Yong Chol was a “great start” and confirmed that the emissary brought a personal letter from the country’s dictator.

As work towards that summit pushes forward, an administration official told the WSJ that “If negotiations there continue, [work on the Russia summit] will be delayed.”