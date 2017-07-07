Trump, Putin meet for the first time: Here’s what they discussed

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin met for more than two hours during a summit in Germany on Friday – and the two had a lot to talk about.

From foreign affairs to Russia’s involvement in the U.S. presidential election, the two leaders discussed many topics as their conversation stretched nearly an hour and a half longer than the scheduled 35-minute timeframe.

“We look forward to a lot of very positive things happening, with Russia and the United States and for everybody concerned,” Trump said at his meeting with Putin.

Putin later said that “many issues have piled up, including Ukraine, Syria, some bilateral and other issues.”

Here are some of the topics Trump and Putin covered during their first face-to-face meeting.

Election meddling

Trump immediately pressed Putin on the allegations that Russia interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, administration officials said after the meeting.

“The president pushed Putin on multiple occasions – Putin denied involvement, as I believe he has done in the past,” U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said.

“The two agreed this was a substantial hindrance to the ability to move the Russian, U.S. relationship forward,” he also said.

Russia’s foreign minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters following the meeting that Trump accepted Putin’s assurances that Moscow didn’t meddle in the election.

Syria

The U.S. and Russia announced an agreement for a cease-fire in southwest Syria to take effect July 9, according to the Associated Press.

Lavrov said Russian military police will monitor the cease-fire. He said the deal was brokered by Russia, the U.S. and Jordan. Moscow and Washington will ensure the cessation of hostilities and humanitarian access, Lavrov said.

Tillerson described the deal as the first indication of the Trump administration and Russia being able to work together in Syria.

“Do we have the same objectives in mind? By and large, our objectives are exactly the same, but how we get there, we each have a view,” Tillerson said.

While Russia has backed Syrian President Bashar Assad, the U.S. has supported opposition forces – making Syria one of the more contentious issues between the two nations.

North Korea

Trump and Putin “had a pretty good exchange” on how to deal with the threat of North Korea, Tillerson also said.

However, the secretary of state added that the Russians “see it a little different than we do.”

Tillerson noted that Russia’s ultimate goal mirrors what the U.S. wants: the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula. He said the differences are the tactics used to achieve that goal but would not elaborate.

North Korea successfully tested an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of reaching the U.S. for the first time earlier this week – adding a new stress for the Pentagon’s missile defenses.

