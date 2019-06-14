Trump pressed by Stephanopoulos on McGahn's testimony to Mueller: 'George, you're being a little wise guy'

President Trump was pressed by ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos on whether he sought the removal of Special Counsel Robert Mueller and why he didn’t answer questions from Mueller about obstruction.

At one point during the testy exchange, Trump accused Stephanopoulos of “being a little wise guy” with the line of questioning.

“Wait a minute. I did answer questions. I answered them in writing,” Trump said, after being asked by Stephanopoulos why he would not answer questions in person from Mueller’s investigators.

Stephanopoulos answered, “Not on obstruction.”

“George, you’re being a little wise guy, OK, which is, you know, typical for you,” Trump said.

“Just so you understand. Very simple. It’s very simple. There was no crime. There was no collusion. The big thing’s collusion. Now, there’s no collusion. That means they set, it was a setup, in my opinion, and I think it’s going to come out.”

Earlier in the interview, Trump said it “doesn’t matter” that his former White House counsel Don McGahn told Mueller that Trump wanted Mueller removed over an alleged conflict of interest.

“The story on that very simply, No. 1, I was never going to fire Mueller. I never suggested firing Mueller,” Trump said, adding McGahn “may have been confused” when he testified to Mueller.

“I don’t care what he says, it doesn’t matter,” Trump said, prompting Stephanopoulos to ask why McGahn would “lie under oath.”

“Because he wanted to make himself look like a good lawyer,” Trump said, insisting he never said Mueller should be removed.