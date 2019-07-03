Trump press secretary: Democrats 'hate this president more than they love America'

White House principal deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley appeared on “Hannity” Wednesday defending the upcoming Fourth of July parade with military tanks and claiming Democrats were being clouded by their hatred of President Trump.

“It is pretty clear at this point that the Democrats in this country hate this president more than they love America, and that hatred has taken many forms in the short period that Donald Trump has been in the White House,” Gidley told guest host Gregg Jarrett.

Gidley accused Democrats of lying about the president’s motives saying he wants only to celebrate the greatness of America.

JOY REID SAYS TRUMP USING TANKS AT 4TH OF JULY CELEBRATION AS ‘THREAT’ TO AMERICANS

“First the Democrats lied about collusion, then they lied about the corruption. Then they lied about the crisis at the southern border,” Gidley said, referring to the Russia investigation and the immigration crisis.

“And now, they are lying about the motives of Donald Trump who simply wants to celebrate to the greatest idea ever realized in the history of humankind, and that is America.”

It is pretty clear at this point that the Democrats in this country hate this president more than they love America. — Hogan Gidley

Gidley said the only reason Democrats had a problem with the celebration is that Trump was involved.

“Democrats refuse to celebrate that greatness, refuse to even celebrate our nation’s independence or the fourth of July simply because it is Donald Trump who is doing the celebrating,” Gidley said.

He defended the celebration, saying it’s not political.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I was with the president for quite some time this afternoon talking about the speech and listening to him talk about the themes that he wants to address, and there is not a political bone in the entire speech. I mean, the whole thing is about the greatness of America,” Gidley said.

“That is what this is about, for all Americans. It is not political or about Donald Trump. It is about each of us. That’s what he wants to convey.”