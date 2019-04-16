Trump predicts 'Crazy Bernie Sanders,' 'Sleepy Joe Biden' will be 2 Dem 'finalists' in 2020 race

President Trump offered his thoughts Tuesday night on which two Democratic contenders he thinks will be left standing in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary.

Out of the crowded pool of contenders, Trump predicted on Twitter that former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders will be the final two in the battle to be the party’s nominee.

“I believe it will be Crazy Bernie Sanders vs. Sleepy Joe Biden as the two finalists to run against maybe the best Economy in the history of our Country (and MANY other great things)!” he wrote. “I look forward to facing whoever it may be. May God Rest Their Soul!”

While Sanders, I-Vt., confirmed in February that he would be running again for president, Biden has yet to formally enter the race.

The president’s prediction came after he targeted Sanders in a separate tweet, speaking about the lawmaker’s finances.

“Bernie Sanders and wife should pay the Pre-Trump Taxes on their almost $600,000 in income,” Trump wrote. “He is always complaining about these big TAX CUTS, except when it benefits him. They made a fortune off of Trump, but so did everyone else – and that’s a good thing, not a bad thing!”

Shortly ahead of a Fox News town hall Monday night, Sanders’ presidential campaign released his 2018 returns. According to the figures, Sanders and his wife Jane paid a 26 percent effective tax rate on $561,293 in income, and made more than $1 million in both 2016 and 2017. Nearly $400,000 of his income last year came from book sales.

Sanders later fired back at the president for his remarks, tweeting that Trump seemed “scared of our campaign.”

“He should be,” he continued.

Fox News’ Jennifer Earl and Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.