Trump plays down Roy Moore allegations, blasts ‘liberal rival’ in Alabama race

President Trump minimized allegations of sexual misconduct against Republican Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore Tuesday, telling voters not to support Moore’s Democratic opponent.

“I can tell you one thing for sure,” Trump told reporters as he left the White House. “We don’t need a liberal person in there, a Democrat [Doug] Jones … We do not need somebody that’s going to be bad on crime, bad on borders, bad with the military, bad for the Second Amendment.”

When pressed on the allegations against Moore, some of which date back 40 years, Trump said, “Look, he denies it … He says it didn’t happen, and you know, you have to listen to him also.”

The president did not rule out that he would campaign for Moore ahead of the Dec. 12 special election, telling the press, “I’ll be letting you know next week.”

