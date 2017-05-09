Trump picks Idaho Judge Nye for federal bench

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — President Donald Trump has nominated Idaho 6th District Judge David C. Nye to a seat on the federal bench.

Trump announced Nye’s nomination for the U.S. District Court-Idaho on Monday. The nomination now goes to the U.S. Senate for confirmation.

Nye, of Pocatello, was appointed to the state judgeship by Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter in 2007. Previously he worked as an attorney specializing in medical malpractice and insurance law, and he earned his law degree at Brigham Young University.

The 58-year-old was previously nominated to the federal court by former President Barack Obama in 2016.

If confirmed, Nye will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of U.S. District Judge Edward Lodge. Lodge announced his plans to retire in September 2014, but has kept working as a senior judge while the search for his successor was underway.