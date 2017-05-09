Trump picks Idaho Judge Nye for federal bench

May 9, 2017 Sydney B. Jensen Regional News

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — President Donald Trump has nominated Idaho 6th District Judge David C. Nye to a seat on the federal bench.

Trump announced Nye’s nomination for the U.S. District Court-Idaho on Monday. The nomination now goes to the U.S. Senate for confirmation.

Nye, of Pocatello, was appointed to the state judgeship by Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter in 2007. Previously he worked as an attorney specializing in medical malpractice and insurance law, and he earned his law degree at Brigham Young University.

The 58-year-old was previously nominated to the federal court by former President Barack Obama in 2016.

If confirmed, Nye will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of U.S. District Judge Edward Lodge. Lodge announced his plans to retire in September 2014, but has kept working as a senior judge while the search for his successor was underway.

Related Articles

Featured

Flood warnings for Bannock County

March 15, 2017 KID News

POCATELLO – The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning in Bannock County for the Portneuf River. Low-land flooding is expected along sections of the river from the Portneuf Gap to the Cheyenne Avenue […]

No Picture
Neal Larson Show Podcast

NLS – Monday Mar 21 2016

March 21, 2016 Neal Larson

Neal and Cala discuss Utah Caucuses/Idaho Dem Caucus. http://www.richbroadcasting.com/kidpodcast/NLS/NLSPodcast03212016.mp3

No Picture
Neal Larson Show Podcast

NLS – Monday Apr 18 2016

April 18, 2016 Neal Larson

Neal/Cala discuss Opting out of the SBAC testing (ISAT 2.0). The state moves to staggering the distribution of food stamps. Is the GOP nomination process rigged? SNL parody on Heroin use causes controversy. INTERVIEW: Bannock […]