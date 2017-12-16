President Trump on Friday called the wife of Sen. John McCain, the Arizona Republican who was hospitalized this week as he battles brain cancer, the White House said.

An official said Trump spoke by phone with Cindy McCain on Friday afternoon to “check in on Sen. McCain’s condition.”

McCain, 81, was diagnosed with brain cancer in July. On Wednesday, his office said he had been admitted to the hospital.

“Senator McCain is currently receiving treatment at Walter Reed Medical Center for normal side effects of his ongoing cancer therapy,” his office said. “As ever, he remains grateful to his physicians for their excellent care, and his friends and supporters for their encouragement and good wishes. Senator McCain looks forward to returning to work as soon as possible.”

Despite his hospitalization, McCain’s Republican colleagues expressed optimism he will be able to make the expected votes on the tax overhaul next week. Senators must be physically present on the Senate floor to cast votes.

“Of course we all wish for Sen. McCain to have a great health for as long as possible,” Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, said Friday on Fox News. “My sense is that everybody’s made a commitment to be there next week. And we will certainly be able to have the vote. Our prayers go to him and his family.”

Republicans, with a 52-48 majority in the Senate, can only afford to lose two votes in the Senate. Vice President Mike Pence would have to break a tie in that case.

McCain isn’t the only Republican senator with health issues. Mississippi Sen. Thad Cochran had a procedure this week to remove a non-Melanoma lesion on his nose, his spokesman said.

Fox News’ Kristin Brown contributed to this report.