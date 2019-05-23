Trump-Pelosi feud 'theater' for GOP, Dem bases, Byron York says

President Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s continued disputes are theater aimed at their respective Republican and Democratic voter bases, according to Byron York.

York claimed Thursday on “Special Report” Trump and Pelosi are “playing for their bases” and motivated by trying to keep their voters happy.

“I think a lot of the back-and-forth between them actually is theater,” he said. “The Democratic base wants to see Nancy Pelosi stand up to President Trump, and the Republican base wants to see President Trump stand up to Nancy Pelosi.”

TRUMP GOES AFTER PELOSI, HAS WHITE HOUSE OFFICIALS CONFIRM HE WAS CALM AT MEETING

Pelosi, D-Calif., ripped Trump earlier Thursday, saying she was “praying for” him and suggested his family stage an “intervention.”

Her comments came after Trump cut short a White House meeting on infrastructure, with the president demanding Democrats halt their “phony investigations” before moving forward.

However, despite saying it is still largely theater at present, York said serious political ramifications could be on the table if the dispute continues to fester.

“Somebody is going to have to give,” the Washington Examiner political correspondent said.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I think there are going to be Democrats who said ‘if we are going to be serious about this, we have to have an impeachment inquiry’,” York said.